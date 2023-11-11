Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

AMRC has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ameresco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Roth Mkm upgraded Ameresco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.85.

Ameresco stock opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average of $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $68.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $335.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.05 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $46,642.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,664,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,507 shares of company stock worth $665,790. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ameresco by 24.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 58.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ameresco by 6.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ameresco by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,241,000 after purchasing an additional 72,667 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Ameresco by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

