Advisor OS LLC Takes Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Copart by 83,893.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,599,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,267,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Copart by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,505,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,005,000 after acquiring an additional 132,852 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Copart by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,296,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,646,000 after acquiring an additional 197,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Copart by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,913,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,382,000 after acquiring an additional 172,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.19. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $48.93.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $997.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.91 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

