Advisor OS LLC Invests $239,000 in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 66.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $85.07 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.27 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.15 and its 200 day moving average is $87.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -830.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

