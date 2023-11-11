Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $93.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.46. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

