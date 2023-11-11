800 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in Mastercard by 75.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1,614.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,450.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total value of $50,060,928.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,927,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,362,257,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total transaction of $2,481,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,565,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 659,240 shares of company stock valued at $256,112,223 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $394.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $369.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.62. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $336.02 and a one year high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.09.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

