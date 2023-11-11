447 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Bought by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Cintas by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.93.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $533.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $504.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $423.06 and a twelve month high of $534.07.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

