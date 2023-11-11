2,664 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.05.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $105.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.11. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Michelson acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

