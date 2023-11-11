1,026 Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 672.2% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.40.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $293.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

