Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 2,081 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1,361.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Down 0.7 %

MMM stock opened at $91.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $133.91.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -44.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MMM

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.