Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $3.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.19. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $14.11 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.07 EPS.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $120.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $79.74 and a one year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,711 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,521,000 after acquiring an additional 64,599 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.23%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.