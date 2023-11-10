Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $86.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MLTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.36.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Down 6.1 %

MLTX opened at $37.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 1.49. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $63.40.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 67,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $3,887,098.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,435,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,512,083.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18.1% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 8,142,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,999 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,916,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,439,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,726,000.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

