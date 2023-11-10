Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 883 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,191 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,242 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $201,779,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $89.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.63 and a 200-day moving average of $94.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $139.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.73.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

