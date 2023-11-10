Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 284 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,729,067,000 after acquiring an additional 634,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,453,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,560,765,000 after purchasing an additional 704,657 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Accenture by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,297,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,646 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,463,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,269,319,000 after purchasing an additional 191,640 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $314.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $310.37 and its 200 day moving average is $305.77. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $330.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.22.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

