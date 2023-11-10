Vise Technologies Inc. Has $909,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,899 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $210.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $128.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.01. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

