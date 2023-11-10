Vise Technologies Inc. Has $895,000 Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,014 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 872 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,707,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 25.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,741,561 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $174,992,000 after acquiring an additional 227,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RIO stock opened at $64.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

