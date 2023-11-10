Vise Technologies Inc. Has $677,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vise Technologies Inc. trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,132 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in Target by 465.3% during the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 12,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.35.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $106.79 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The company has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.42 and a 200-day moving average of $129.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

