Vise Technologies Inc. Buys 3,879 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 70.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.36.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

DUK opened at $87.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

