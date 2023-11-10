Vise Technologies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth $37,590,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,374,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,336,000 after buying an additional 538,695 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 545.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 489,490 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 15.4% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,642,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,764,000 after acquiring an additional 484,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Avnet by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 781,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 465,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVT. StockNews.com began coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Avnet Stock Performance

AVT opened at $45.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.64 and a twelve month high of $51.65.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. Avnet had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

