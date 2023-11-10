Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 217.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 11,500.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $119.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.77. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

