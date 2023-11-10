UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Up 7.5% After Dividend Announcement

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.46. 265,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,087,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 571.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on UWM from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on UWM from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on UWM from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded UWM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UWM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.70.

UWM Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $493.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $587.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.01 million. UWM had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Verdun acquired 40,000 shares of UWM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 204,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UWM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of UWM by 2,107.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,592,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,801 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UWM by 6,080.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,726,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,410 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the first quarter worth about $4,781,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the first quarter worth about $4,022,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of UWM by 1,688.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 736,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 695,292 shares during the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

