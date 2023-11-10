Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TFC. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.76.

Truist Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

