The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $622,480,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Kroger by 5,992.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,299,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,221,000 after buying an additional 4,228,468 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $156,126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Kroger by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $43.90 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.62 and a 1 year high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 51.79%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 over the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

