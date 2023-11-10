TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) PT Lowered to $7.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TIXT has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered TELUS International (Cda) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.10.

NYSE:TIXT opened at $6.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $481.99 million, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.55 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 1.89%. TELUS International (Cda)’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth $99,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth $45,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth $1,249,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 57.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 101.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

