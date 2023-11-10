TD Securities Trims Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Target Price to $22.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Veritas Investment Research cut Barrick Gold from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.31.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $15.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.46. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,574,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

