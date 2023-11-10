TD Securities Raises Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target to $10.00

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MERC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Mercer International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Mercer International from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Mercer International in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Mercer International from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercer International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.67.

NASDAQ MERC opened at $9.03 on Monday. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.77 million, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is -46.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Mercer International by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Mercer International by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Mercer International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mercer International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mercer International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

