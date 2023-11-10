TD Securities Increases Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $73.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MGA. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Magna International from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $51.88 on Monday. Magna International has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.10.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Magna International had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 50.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Magna International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Magna International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Magna International by 9.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Magna International by 96.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Magna International by 664.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

