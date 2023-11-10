Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the luxury accessories retailer on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

Tapestry has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Tapestry has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tapestry to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Tapestry stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 127,311 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 7,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays raised shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Tapestry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

