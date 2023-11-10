T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.45.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TROW shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $93.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.27. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $134.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.32.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after buying an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,144,000 after purchasing an additional 519,638 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 201,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

