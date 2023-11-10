Stride (NYSE:LRN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stride from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Stride from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stride from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Stride stock opened at $56.79 on Monday. Stride has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $57.39. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.37.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. Stride had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $480.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.24 million. Analysts predict that Stride will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $346,983.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,909.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $346,983.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,909.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,702,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,737 shares of company stock worth $2,180,669 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Stride by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 51.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Stride by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

