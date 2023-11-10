StockNews.com Upgrades Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Merus from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Merus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on Merus in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merus presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.90.

Get Merus alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MRUS

Merus Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $22.75 on Monday. Merus has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 63.39% and a negative net margin of 387.00%. On average, analysts expect that Merus will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in Merus by 35.6% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Merus by 40.8% during the second quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,726,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,451,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Merus by 95.3% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,613,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,687,000 after purchasing an additional 787,340 shares during the period. Braidwell LP increased its stake in Merus by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,543,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,631,000 after buying an additional 70,078 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Merus by 97.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,185,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,223,000 after acquiring an additional 584,094 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merus

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.