StockNews.com Upgrades Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Interface from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Interface alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TILE

Interface Stock Performance

Shares of TILE stock opened at $9.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $527.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 908.00 and a beta of 1.87. Interface has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.59 million. Interface had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Interface will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interface

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 228.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Interface during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Interface by 407.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.