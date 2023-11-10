StockNews.com Lowers UGI (NYSE:UGI) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet cut UGI from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UGI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.50.

UGI Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of UGI stock opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. UGI has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $43.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UGI by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,567,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,628,000 after purchasing an additional 974,540 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,745,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,477,000 after acquiring an additional 119,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

