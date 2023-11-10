StockNews.com Lowers Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CDXS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Codexis from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen downgraded Codexis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Codexis from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Codexis Stock Down 1.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codexis

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $1.60 on Monday. Codexis has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $111.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Codexis by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 517.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,885,000 after acquiring an additional 38,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

