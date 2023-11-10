StockNews.com Lowers Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ARCH. B. Riley cut their target price on Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Arch Resources from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Arch Resources Price Performance

ARCH stock opened at $144.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.32. Arch Resources has a 52-week low of $102.42 and a 52-week high of $175.10.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $744.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.04 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 58.01% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 24.11 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total value of $29,334.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,302,421.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 189 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total transaction of $29,334.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,302,421.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 421 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total value of $65,343.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,309.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,138 shares of company stock valued at $882,967 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Arch Resources by 15,612.6% in the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 350,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,108,000 after purchasing an additional 353,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arch Resources by 18.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,564,000 after purchasing an additional 282,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arch Resources by 24.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,262,000 after purchasing an additional 247,238 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arch Resources by 10,789.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arch Resources by 1,196.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,666,000 after purchasing an additional 241,534 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

