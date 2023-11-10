StockNews.com Downgrades CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

CVS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones cut shares of CVS Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.59.

CVS Health Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $66.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 66,770 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.4% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 97,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

