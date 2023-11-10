StockNews.com Downgrades Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Atlanta Braves from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut Atlanta Braves from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $34.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.62. Atlanta Braves has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $50.15.

In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,548. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $37,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,510 shares in the company, valued at $94,752.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,300 shares of company stock worth $91,103. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 82,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 66.7% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlanta Braves in the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 88.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares during the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

