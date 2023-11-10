StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Research analysts expect that Trevena will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

Trevena Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Trevena during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Trevena by 158.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 111,620 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Trevena by 166.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28,303 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Trevena during the fourth quarter valued at $919,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Trevena during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.