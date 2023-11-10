Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 153 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $40,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Mastercard by 75.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $387.96 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $329.16 and a 1-year high of $418.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $397.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.48. The firm has a market cap of $363.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total transaction of $50,060,928.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,927,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,362,257,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total value of $50,060,928.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,927,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,362,257,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 659,240 shares of company stock worth $256,112,223. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

