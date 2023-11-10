Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,626,220,000 after buying an additional 758,547,908 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,390,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $121,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.55. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,971,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,369.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,971,733.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,369.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,056 shares of company stock worth $12,633,652. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EW

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.