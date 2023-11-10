Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

SAMG stock opened at $16.49 on Monday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2,221.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

