Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth about $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIG. UBS Group increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.20.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $770,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,007,740 shares in the company, valued at $77,646,367. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $770,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,007,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,646,367. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 7,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $553,494.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,355.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,113 shares of company stock worth $7,058,407. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $69.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.18. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $57.10 and a 12-month high of $83.42.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.47%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

