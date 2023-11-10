Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Trading 10.8% Higher

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) traded up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.18 and last traded at $52.81. 519,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,283,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.84.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 358.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,076.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

