Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Trading 10.8% Higher

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2023

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOURGet Free Report) traded up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.18 and last traded at $52.81. 519,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,283,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.84.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FOUR

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 358.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,076.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.