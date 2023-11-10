Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,646 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PXD opened at $231.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $262.42. The company has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PXD. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

