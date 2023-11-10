Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.54 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,210 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 20,743 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,408 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX stock opened at $102.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.15. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.22%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

