Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 83,322 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 580.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,673 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 83,322 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $107.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.76. The firm has a market cap of $162.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

