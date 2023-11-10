Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,166,433 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 2,510,909 shares.The stock last traded at $69.92 and had previously closed at $71.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRE. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.05.

Sempra Trading Down 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.36. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sempra by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 780.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra in the first quarter valued at $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sempra by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Sempra by 77.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

