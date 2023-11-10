Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) PT Lowered to $3.00 at HC Wainwright

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.68.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SGMO

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $0.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.12. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $4.22.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,652,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,826,233. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 17,052,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after buying an additional 3,410,023 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,888,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,656,000 after buying an additional 48,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,383,000 after buying an additional 1,205,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,175,000 after buying an additional 1,570,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,819,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.