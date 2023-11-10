Royal Bank of Canada Lowers MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) Price Target to $80.00

MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

MFS California Municipal Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

MFS California Municipal Fund stock opened at $12.82 on Monday. MFS California Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $12.90.

MFS California Municipal Fund Company Profile

MFS California Municipal Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in debt securities the interest on which in the opinion of issuer counsel is exempt from federal regular income tax and California personal income tax.

