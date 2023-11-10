Royal Bank of Canada Lowers MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) Price Target to $80.00

MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
MFS California Municipal Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
MFS California Municipal Fund stock opened at $12.82 on Monday. MFS California Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $12.90.
MFS California Municipal Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MFS California Municipal Fund
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Institutional activity provides a bottom for gaming stocks
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
Receive News & Ratings for MFS California Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS California Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.