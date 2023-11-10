Royal Bank of Canada Increases Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to $22.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.25.

Get Enerplus alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ERF

Enerplus Price Performance

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $15.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.09. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $19.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Enerplus had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 47.44%. The company had revenue of $350.94 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Enerplus will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerplus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 9.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,670 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Enerplus by 8.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Enerplus by 4.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Enerplus by 0.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 321,492 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Enerplus by 3.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

(Get Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.