Request Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $81.36 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 10th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.0814 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a market cap of $81.36 million and $3.07 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,702,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,702,434.1855272 with 999,702,433.3455272 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0804606 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $3,473,707.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

